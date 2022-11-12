Tunisia Is Stuck Between a Dream and a Nightmare

Tunisia, the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations winners, face the task of balancing possible suspension from the World Cup with attempting to make history.

Football governing body Fifa sent a letter requesting clarity on comments made by the youth sports minister who claimed the government would dissolve all of its football organisations.

Fifa asked if the comments meant the Tunisian Football Federation would dissolve, which would violate Fifa rules about government interference.

However, with less than two weeks to go before the showpiece kicks off, suspension from the tournament currently seems unlikely.

But the thought of a potential punishment after the tournament ends could be a distraction for the team while they are in Qatar.

Tunisia have never qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup in their five appearances thus far.

And this time around will not be any easier as the North Africans face a tough group; they are up against reigning champions France and dark-horses Denmark and Australia.

The Eagles of Carthage's opening encounter against Denmark will serve as a make or break if they are to progress to the next round. Victory against Denmark would put Tunisia in the prime spot to advance from the group stages but a loss may be the beginning of the end.

National team coach Al-Qadri said he and the team understand that the task ahead will not be easy but they have set themselves lofty targets.

"We know the task is difficult, but I have confidence in the group and our goals are great. There is no room for despair or pessimism," Al-Qadri said after the draw for the finals in April.

Tunisia will look towards their star players Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri to lead the attack for their nation.

Msakni will be hoping his experience of playing in the Qatar domestic league will help him and his team on the road to the knockout stage.

Captain Khazri believes his side has what it takes to make history in Qatar.

"We can compete against big nations with a fluid game based on ball passing. The fact that we don't have star players is our strength. We are a tight group who can compete against big nations," he said.

Tunisia begin their World Cup journey on 22 November against Denmark.