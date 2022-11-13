Africa: Reminder - Media Accreditation for TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria 2022 Window

12 November 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The media accreditation application window for TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022 is still open.

The accreditation window will close on 28 November 2022.

No late applications will be accepted. Media can apply on the CAF Media Channel

The final tournament for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship will take place in the cities of Oran, Constantine, Annaba and Algiers from 13 January to 04 February 2023.

The teams qualified are Algeria (host country), Morocco, Libya, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Angola, Madagascar.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Successful applicants will be notified latest on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.

For more information, visit www.cafonline.com or write to mediachannel@cafonline.com.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.