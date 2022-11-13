Africa: Reminder - Media Accreditation for TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria 2022 Window

The media accreditation application window for TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022 is still open.

The accreditation window will close on 28 November 2022.

No late applications will be accepted. Media can apply on the CAF Media Channel

The final tournament for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship will take place in the cities of Oran, Constantine, Annaba and Algiers from 13 January to 04 February 2023.

The teams qualified are Algeria (host country), Morocco, Libya, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Angola, Madagascar.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Successful applicants will be notified latest on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.

For more information, visit www.cafonline.com or write to mediachannel@cafonline.com.