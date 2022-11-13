Eritrean Community Festival in Jeddah Concludes

Asmara, 12 November 2022- The three-day Eritrean community in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concludes on 11 November with patriotic zeal.

The annual festival that was attended by a number of nationals featured seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments, exhibition, entertainment programs, sports competitions as well as cultural programs and children's programs.

At a seminar Mr. Yosuf Saiq, head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, conducted indicating that the Eritrean people in the past 80 years have emerged victorious by foiling external conspiracies and hostilities and have reached to this promising stage, called for preserving the noble societal values and transfer them to posterity.

Regarding the contribution of Eritrea in ensuring peace and stability in the region, Mr. Yosuf Saiq said that Eritrea will continue its constructive engagement in cooperation with partners to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Mr. Yosuf also called on Diaspora nationals to strengthen their organizational capacity and active participation in national affairs.

A cultural troupe from Eritrea highlighted the festival with a cultural and artistic performance.

At the event, awards were handed over to the winner of the football competition and the best players.