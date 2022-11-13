Eritrea: President Hassan Sheikh Visited Somali Troops Trained in Eritrea

12 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki, visited members of the Somali Defense Forces that are being provided training at the Aviation College of Eritrea.

Speaking to the trainees, President Hassan Sheik Mohamud indicated that the training opportunity they were provided shoulders them heavy responsibility, and expressed expectation of the people and Government of Somalia that they play due part in the restoration of the once strong Air Force in Africa.

During their stay at the Aviation College, President Isaias and President Hassan were provided a briefing on the current development stage of the college.

The two Presidents also visited the technology workshop of Segen Construction Company in Biet-Gergis.

Likewise, in the evening hours of yesterday, 10 November, President Isaias Afwerki and President Hassan Sheik Mohamud conducted extensive discussions focusing on developments in Somalia, bilateral relations between Eritrea and Somalia as well as regional developments.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.