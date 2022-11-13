Africa: Drogba, Other Legends to Feature At Creative Africa Nexus Weekend

13 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
The former Chelsea star will share his experience alongside other experts; including three shortlisted Nigerians.

A two-time African Footballer of the Year, Didier Drogba, has confirmed his participation at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022.

Drogba, who is widely seen as one of the most accomplished football stars from Africa, has made a tremendous impact, using football as a tool for peace and empowerment in Cote d'Ivoire.

The former Chelsea star, who will be featured as an African Icon in one of the Fire Chat sessions, will share his remarkable story with the continent.

The CANEX WKND 2022 is a three-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, and the event is billed to take place from 25-27 November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. This event will lead up to the CANEX Summit at IATF2023.

Besides Drogba, other top African creative experts and thought leaders are expected at the CANEX WKND 2022.

They include the Nigerian trio of Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube and award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Others are Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana); Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist and Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d'Ivoire); Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal) and Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa, amongst others.

The CANEX WKND 2022, through the Roundtables, fireside chats, masterclasses and conversations, will provide an opportunity for sector-specific experts to critically dissect issues affecting the continent's creative industries.

The discussions will be geared towards developing interventions which will provide an enabling environment for the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI) to thrive.

