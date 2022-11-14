Kenya: Govt Keen on Restoring Security in Kerio Valley - President Ruto

13 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said the Government will take firm measures to restore security in Kerio Valley.

He said the Government is committed to ending cattle rustling to give residents a chance to engage in gainful economic activities.

The President asked leaders from the region to shun divisive politics and work together.

"We will ensure this region is peaceful," he said.

President Ruto spoke on Sunday during an interdenominational thanksgiving service at Kabarnet ASK Showground, Baringo County.

He said the Government will partner with the private sector to actualise the 100 dams plan.

The President noted the move will not only ensure the country achieves its food security but also creates wealth for people.

He added that the Government would empower farmers in parts of Rift Valley and Western to grow new varieties of cotton.

The President said value addition of cotton and livestock products like leather will generate more income for the country.

He explained that the government will also invest in the production of geothermal power in Baringo, Nakuru and other neighbouring counties.

That way, he told the faithful, Kenya can export energy power.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government will begin distributing relief food in Baringo County this Tuesday.

Mr Gachagua asked the Director of Public Prosecution to withdraw politically-instigated cases against innocent Kenyans.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'a said the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on delivering its pledges to the people. - Presidential Communication Service

