Ethiopia: News - Commercial Bank Restores Banking Services in Seven Branches in Western Tigray

Lenege / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
A branch of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (file photo)).
12 November 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Commercial Bank of Ethiopia announced that it has restored banking services in seven branches in Western Tigray which is currently under the occupation of the Amhara Region, where services were disconnected due to the war that has been going on for two years.

The seven branches of the bank namely: Maikadra, Humera, Kafta, Aurora, Dansha, Adi Remits and Ketema Nigus which were operated under Shire banking district before the war, have now started services under the CBE's Gonder banking district, Alsan Asefa, Corporate Communications Director of the bank, Addis Standard.

He also pointed out that other branches in western Tigray, including Maitsebri, Aikal and Adiherdi, Tekeze, Adi Goshu, Korarit, Setit and Adebai will be operational soon.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has two banking districts in Tigray namely Shire and Mekele which were operating 59 and 61 branches respectively under their auspices.

Alsan said that works were underway to restore services in seven out of the 61 branches under the Mekele District, namely Koram, Hashengi, Alamata, Raya, Ansar, Juhan, Wajana and Tumuga under CBE's Woldia banking district. He added that other branches of the bank, which were closed due to the war, will eventually return to service depending on the security situation on the ground.

The federal government of Ethiopia signed a cessation of hostilities agreement with Tigrayan forces on 02 November, in South Africa, following an AU-led negotiations to peacefully resolve the two years war that has ravaged Tigray, Afar and Amhara regional states.

As part of the agreement the government pledges to restore basic services including banking and communications which were disconnected since the Tigrayan forces took control of regional capital Mekelle in June 2021.

Ambassador Redwan Hussain, national security advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted on Friday saying that "services are being reconnected, the agreement just provides opportunities to enhance services."

The Ethiopian Electric Utility announced last week that electricity has been restored in areas stretching from Alamata in southern Tigray to Kobo in North Wollo Zone of the Amhara Region. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.