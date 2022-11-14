Sudan: Suspicious Killing in Sudan Intelligence Headquarters

El Gedaref — A man was killed inside the military intelligence headquarters in Safwa in El Gedaref on Tuesday. According to the slain man's family members, they tried to accompany him, but intelligence personnel assured them that this was a "routine procedure and did not require their presence".

A family member sated stated that one of the officers came to their house later on in the evening and informed them of his death.

The man's body was reportedly taken to morgue in El Gedaref and awaits the necessary legal measures in classifying his cause of death.