Kenya: Kibwana Quits Elective Politics After 30yrs

Nairobi — Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has quit elective politics after 30 years.

On his twiter handle, Kibwana thanked the people of Makueni County for according him an opportunity to serve as a Member of Parliament for five years and thereafter as their governor for 10 years between 2013 and 2022.

He equally lauded his close associates for the massive support over the years.

"Today I announced that I have quit elective politics after serving the people of Makueni Constituency (2002-07) and Makueni County (2013-22), and 30 years of public service. Thanks be to God, my former students, co-workers, and those I served," he stated.

Kibwana joined Kenya Kwanza on August 23, 2022, to combine forces with president Ruto's legal team during the 2022 presidential election petition filed by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

He initially served as a spokesperson for the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC) from 1997 to 2002 and later as an Associate Professor, Dean of the Faculty of Law and a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

He was elected as a Makueni legislator and Minister of both Land and Settlements and Environment and Natural Resources in 2002.

Kibwana was also the presidential Advisor for Constitutional, Parliamentary and Youth Affairs in the President's Office between 2008 and 2012.

He was elected as Makueni governor and served for two terms.

In the last general election, he unsuccessfully vied for the Makueni Senatorial seat.