Kenya: Kibwana Quits Elective Politics After 30yrs

13 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Osoro

Nairobi — Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has quit elective politics after 30 years.

On his twiter handle, Kibwana thanked the people of Makueni County for according him an opportunity to serve as a Member of Parliament for five years and thereafter as their governor for 10 years between 2013 and 2022.

He equally lauded his close associates for the massive support over the years.

"Today I announced that I have quit elective politics after serving the people of Makueni Constituency (2002-07) and Makueni County (2013-22), and 30 years of public service. Thanks be to God, my former students, co-workers, and those I served," he stated.

Kibwana joined Kenya Kwanza on August 23, 2022, to combine forces with president Ruto's legal team during the 2022 presidential election petition filed by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

He initially served as a spokesperson for the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC) from 1997 to 2002 and later as an Associate Professor, Dean of the Faculty of Law and a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

He was elected as a Makueni legislator and Minister of both Land and Settlements and Environment and Natural Resources in 2002.

Kibwana was also the presidential Advisor for Constitutional, Parliamentary and Youth Affairs in the President's Office between 2008 and 2012.

He was elected as Makueni governor and served for two terms.

In the last general election, he unsuccessfully vied for the Makueni Senatorial seat.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.