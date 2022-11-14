Kenya: President Ruto Vows Fight Against Illegal Brew, Counterfeit Stamps

Nairobi — President William Ruto has vowed to fight againstillegal brews,counterfeit stamps and uncertified products that are harmful.

The president in a move to cushion Kenyans from the effects brought about by the illicit brew and products not certified by Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBS) noted that those taking part in such unscrupulous businesses will be dealt with under his administration.

Ruto argued that the victims have which according to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) contributes to great loss of revenue and tax collection, accusing those taking part in such businesses of not paying tax.

Speaking on Sunday in a church service in Baringo, the head of state said his administration will ensure illegal brew and selling of products not certified by the mandatory product certification authority KEBS is curtailed.

"I want to assure you that issues to do with illegal brew, we will fight it to the later. These people are the ones having fake stamps and they don't pay tax. They sell illegal alcohol that is harmful to our people," he said.

According to the head of state, the move will, among other things, cushion the majority of the youths who, according to him, are the most targeted customers in the illicit brew production business.

"Already we have taken the necessary steps to deal with matters of illegal brews and uncertified products that are damaging the lives of our young people and the people of Kenya," said the commander-in-chief.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on September 7, nabbed Ksh40 million alcoholic products at a Thika based Vinepack limited as part of the government measures to curb illicit brew production in the country.

KRA reported that the seizure of the goods was as a result of a sting operation carried out by its officers.

The goods seized include 33 drums of ethanol estimated at Sh16 million, 100 boxes of 10 liters Vodka estimated at sh2 million and 5,000 counterfeit stamps valued at Sh10 million.

KRA has been decrying the use of counterfeit stamps which contributes to a great loss of revenue.

In addition, the surge of illicit brew has been threatening the lives of many Kenyans especially those that can't afford expensive quality liquor.