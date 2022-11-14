Kenya: Withdraw All Politically Instigated Cases, Gachagua Tells DPP Haji

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to withdraw all the wrongly instituted cases due to what he termed as political witch hunt.

Gachagua who spoke days after the Anti-Corruption Court terminated his Sh7.3 billion corruption case over lack of evidence stated that justice requires all those cases pushed by former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to be withdrawn.

He was speaking during an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Kabarnet Showground in Baringo County,

"To withdraw the case of Rigathi Gachagua is not enough. All those people you wrongly instituted cases on, you should go ahead and withdraw them because its wrong to intimidate people because of their political stand," he said.

The Second in Command assured that President William Ruto administration will not victimize and intimidate leaders due to their political stand as was the case in their predecessors' government.

"Our government will not go down that path and we have told our police officers that there is no day that we will harass certain individuals due to their political stand. Let everyone be," Gachagua stated.

Trial Magistrate Victor Wakumile faulted the DPP for pressing charges on Gachagua and his nine co-accused without conducting conclusive investigations.

He said the evidence presented should be able to prove a case under reasonable doubt.

In allowing the DPP's application, Wakumile said one can't prefer charges on the anticipation of getting evidence.

He faulted the investigative bodies for presenting people in court while they are still fishing for evidence

"The decision to charge must be exercised partially and independently," he said.

"Never should a judicial system be used as a doormat. There is a need to respect institutions."

The court has said the Sh12 million bail Gachagua deposited in court as a condition for his release when he was charged should be returned to him.