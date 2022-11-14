Kenya: Sakaja to Meet IG Koome Over Rising Insecurity in Nairobi

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson says he will meet the Inspector General of police this week to address cases of growing insecurity in the city.

Speaking at the AIPCA church Dandora, where he attended a church service, Governor Sakaja urged parents to counsel their youth against engaging in crime as the law would inevitably catch up with them.

The Governor Sakaja further expressed concern about the engagement of boda boda operators in crime.

He said boda Boda operators will have to register in transport cooperatives which will be allocated specific stages to pick, drop and wait for passengers.

"We are ready to support organized youth with many opportunities of business but crime is a big no. This is where we part ways. Mugging and stabbing people must stop. The county government will play its role to support the police in maintaining security," Sakaja said.

Meanwhile, Governor Sakaja lauded the good working relationship between the Nairobi County Execitive and County Assembly that would facilitate service delivery to the citizens of the city.

"Elections are over and we have said we will work together for the good of Nairobi. With this, Azimio that is the majority in the assembly has agreed to cede the leadership of seven sectoral committees to Kenya Kwanza MCAs. This is the spirit or cooperation we want in Nairobi," he said.

The County boss said he was confident the assembly will pass his nominees for County Executive Committee Members. On the court case seeking to stop the vetting of the CECs, the Governor assured all Nairobians that he will serve all without favour.

"All the 43 tribes of Kenya live in Nairobi and there are only 10 CEC positions. I want everyone to know that I am their Governor and I am the representative of whichever ethnicity or religious leaning you belong to," he said.

Governor Sakaja said Dandora stadium whose construction had stalled will be completed soon. He added that construction of the waste to energy plant at the dumpsite will also be hastened.