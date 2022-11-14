Kenya: Two Rivers Mall Unveils the Largest Screen in the Region

Nairobi — Two Rivers Mall has unveiled the biggest screen in East and Central Africa, marking yet another milestone for the largest shopping mall in East and Central Africa.

The luxury cinema complex with a total of six screens opened three screens on Friday with the premier of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Opened in partnership with Century Cinemax, it boasts the biggest cinema screen in the region measuring 19.5 meters in width and 8.7 meters in height and will include Dolby Atmos 4K screen and sound system.

Tickets for globally popular movies such as Black Panther, Woman King and Black Adam are already on sale at the cinema.

"This is a premium luxury movie-watching theatre, you'd have to experience it to feel the difference," said the Two Rivers managing director, Theodoros Pantis.

The now open cinema complex has a total of 3 screens, with the largest holding up to 309 moviegoers.

It also features a VIP kids' cinema designed for fun, comfort and safety.

"Two Rivers Development is about integrating residential, retail, entertainment, and lifestyle facilities in one location, the opening of this cinema is yet another step toward fulfilling this goal," said the Centum Real Estate Managing Director, Ken Mbae.

Christened TRX (Two Rivers Extreme), the cinema complex is housed in a premium auditorium equivalent to a four-stories tall building to accommodate the massive screen.

The state of the art 7.1 digital surround sound provides the most immersive, complete movie- viewing experience.

"It is truly a world class experience right here in Nairobi, that is what the spirit of Two Rivers is all about," said the Centum Investment Plc CEO, Dr James Mworia.

The Century Cinemax Managing Director, Muslim Jaffer, noted that the auditorium is furnished with premium, extra wide, high back rocking chairs for the ultimate comfort of moviegoers.

Two Rivers cinema kicked off the grand opening with the premier of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will officially open to the public on 12th of November, setting a new benchmark in entertainment in Nairobi.

Showtimes range from 12.30pm to 10pm, every day of the week.