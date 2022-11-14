Chad: Statement of the Spokesperson of the Chairperson of the AUC Following the Meeting of the AU PSC Held On 11 Nov 2022 On the Situation in Chad

press release

Following numerous articles and comments that cropped up in recent days in connection with the Situation in Chad, I would like to clarify that the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) has sworn to always uphold the principles and decisions of the Organisation without prejudice and without submission to any other authority of any kind.

In the Chadian case, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) recalled the principles of the African Union (AU) and took the same decision three times on the ineligibility of the military and on the duration of the Transition. The authorities of the Transition violated these principles and decisions.

Just as he was accused of having favoured Chad in 2021, he is accused, today, of wanting to punish it. No member of the PSC challenged the Report he presented. Some felt that the authorities of the Ttransition should continue to be given exceptional treatment, others stated that they should be sanctioned by suspending the country, in accordance with the rules invariably followed and implemented in matters of Unconstitutional change of Government. The PSC failed to reach an agreement on the matter during its meeting held on 11 November.

The PSC will have to make a decision and the Chairperson of the AU Commission will implement it, without qualms, whatever it may be.

Spokesperson of the Chairperson of the Commission.

Ebba Kalondo