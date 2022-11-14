Rwanda to Face Botswana in ICC Men T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda's cricket team will play against Botswana in an opener of the first ICC Men T20 World Cup qualifier in Rwanda from November 17 - 25.

The national men's team is in the first group with Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Saint Helena and Seychelles. Rwanda will start its campaign on November 17, against Botswana at Gahanga Stadium.

The second group consists of Cameroon, Eswatini,, Gambia, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the host Tanzania.

In these games, each team will play against each other. The top two winners will go to the next round where they will join Zimbabwe, Uganda and Namibia.

The top two teams will get tickets to play in the finals of the ICC T20 Men's World Cup to be held in West Indies and the United States of America in June 2024.

The national team is in intense preparations for these games after losing six friendlies against Tanzania in early this month.

National team coach Martin Suji said that despite losing the friendly matches played in Tanzania, they will correct mistakes and perform well in the World Cup qualifiers.

He said: "We are going to correct the mistakes we were making in shooting and batting so that we can score more points."

Full Squad:

Clinton Rubagumya (Captain), Martin Akayezu, Yvon Mitali, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Dusingizimana, Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Didier Ndikubwimana, Kevin Irakoze, Emmanuel Sebarame, Ignace Ntirenganya, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Imanishimwe, Baptiste Hakizimana and Aime Mucyodusenge.

Technical Squad:

Martin Suji (Head Coach)

Adelin Tuyizere (Assistant Coach)

Jackson Nzayisenga (Team Manager)

Thoneste Iyakaremye (Physiotherapist)