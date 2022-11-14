Kenya: Game Over! Kenya's Kiprop Slapped With Hefty Five-Year Ban for Doping

Nairobi — The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has slapped Kenyan runner Kenneth Kiprop Renju with a five-year ban for the use of the prohibited substance methasterone.

The Prague Half Marathon champion had earlier been suspended provisionally pending investigations, which have subsequently revealed that Lille 10km champion tested positive for the banned substance on three different samples.

"On 18 May 2022, the WADA accredited laboratory in Dresden (Germany) confirmed to the AIU that analysis of the Second Sample had revealed the presence of metabolites of Methasterone. On 31 May 2022, the WADA accredited laboratory in Barcelona (Spain) confirmed to the AIU that analysis of the Third Sample had revealed the presence of Methasterone," the agency said.

Methasterone is an anabolic steroid that helps improve the production of testosterone in the body.

The agency further said that Kiprop could not prove that his use of the prohibited substance was unintentional and a one-off incident.

"The three Adverse Analytical Findings are consistent with the use of Methasterone on multiple occasions and the Athlete has not demonstrated that the Anti-Doping Rule Violations were not intentional," AIU said.

Although Kiprop's offence warranted a six-year ban, it was reduced by one in consideration of the athlete's admission of guilt at the first instance.

"On 26 October 2022, the AIU received via WhatsApp an admission of anti-doping rule violations and acceptance of consequences form signed by the athlete. He shall therefore receive a one (1) year reduction in the asserted period of Ineligibility pursuant to Rule 10.8.1 based on an early admission and acceptance of sanction," the agency explained.

The national 10000m champion's period of ineligibility commences May 13 this year and means that the athlete will forfeit any titles, awards, prize monies, appearance money and results obtained since March 20 this year.

His ban adds to the already worsening doping crisis affecting the country's athletes, which has so far enveloped several elite runners including 2019 Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono, two-time Rotterdam Marathon champion Marius Kipserem and 2021 Boston Marathon champion Diana Kipyokei, among others.