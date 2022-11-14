Kenya: President Ruto Directs Police to Tackle Insecurity Including Frequent Muggings

12 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President William Ruto has asked the police to tackle insecurity in the country including muggings and cattle rustling.

Speaking at State House Nairobi when he met with the new Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, President Ruto stated that these vices need to stop as the police is well resourced and independent to execute their mandate.

The President further urged the Inspector General and the National Police Service Commission to work together and ensure sticky issues of ethnicity, nepotism or cronyism no longer exist.

The President further said that all promotions must be on merit.

On his part, the NPSC Chairman Eliud Kinuthia said the changes in the service was long-overdue.

"We commit not to fail our country since we have resources to deliver," said Kinuthia.

