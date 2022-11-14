Morocco: HM the King Sends Message of Congratulations to Members of Far Women's Football Club After Winning CAF Champions League

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, sent a message of congratulations to the members of the FAR women's football club following its victory in the Women's Champions League of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to all the components of the FAR women's football club for winning the 2nd edition of the CAF Women's Champions League 2022, organized by Morocco.

HM the King highly commended the fine performance of the FAR club members throughout this competition, which testifies to their boundless energy, their high competitive spirit and their firm determination to represent their country in the best of ways, expressing His pride in the great accomplishments achieved by Moroccan women's football at the national, continental and international levels, and its contribution to the promotion of Moroccan sport in its various disciplines to reach the highest peaks.

Reiterating His warm congratulations to all those who have contributed to this new African achievement, players, technical and administrative staff and supporters, HM the King wishes more success and titles to the FAR women's football club, while assuring it of His High solicitude and benevolence.