Kenya: First Lady Rachel Ruto Urges Clergy to Support Famine Mitigation Measures

Nairobi — First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged the Church and faith-based organizations to support efforts to address the famine in the country.

Mrs Ruto said the current drought being witnessed in some parts of Africa, Kenya included, needed the entire society to come together.

"Kenya is facing the worst drought we have seen in a generation. We need to come together and address it as one," she said.

She was speaking at the Ignite Impact Marathon Conference, in Mombasa Saturday.

Ignite Impact Marathon is a conference that brings together religious leaders from 12 African countries including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Burundi, Chad, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The First Lady called on churches and development partners to work to improve the lives of the people through social and economic community development programs.

Other speakers included Articas Kenya Limited CEO Solomon Kitema, Samchi Group Limited Esther Muchemi and Tenwek hospital-based surgeon Dr Keith Dindi. - Presidential Communication Service