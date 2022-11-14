South Africa: Policeman Wins Idols

The management of the South African Police (SAPS) has congratulated Warrant Officer, Thapelo Molomo, for being crowned the Idols Season 18 winner.

"The organisation is immensely proud of the 29-year-old member who is stationed at the Brits Police Station in the North West for hoisting the SAPS flag higher," SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said in a statement.

Born and bred in Mokopane in Limpopo, Molomo began his career in the SAPS as an intern within the Psychological Services Section and was later employed to serve as a trauma counsellor in the same environment.

"As a registered counsellor attached to the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) component, the member holds a B.A (Hons) Psychology degree and is responsible for providing counselling and proactive psychological interventions to alleviate mental health ills for police members and their families," said Mathe.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, who attended the finale has on behalf of the SAPS, congratulated the newly crowned winner.

"The member serves as a beacon of hope for many police officers who are on a daily basis faced with psychosocial challenges. He has illustrated to thousands of officers that hard work, determination and perseverance is the foundation of any successful human being. We are proud of him and wish him all the best. We cannot wait to have him back in office to continue serving our men and women in blue," said the Minister.