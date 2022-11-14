Rwanda: Government Adjusts Working Hours

Government has made changes in the official schooling and working hours as a move to offer more flexible conditions.

According to a cabinet meeting communique from the Prime Minister's Office, the development is aimed at "promoting quality education as well as improving both workplace productivity and family wellbeing."

This is one of the resolutions taken by a Cabinet meeting that was chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday, November 11.

School hours will be 8:30a.m to 5p.m, according to the new changes.

Classes for most public schools in Rwanda have been starting at 7am and end at 4:45pm from Monday to Friday.

The number of working hours have also been changed from nine to eight per day.

"Official working hours will be eight hours from 9:00am to 5:00pm (excluding a one-hour lunch break), and including a flexible hour between 8:00am 9:00am, where an employee may work remotely," read the communique from the Prime Minister's Office.

Prior to the new changes, the maximum working hours in the country have been 45 hours a week, according to the 2018 Law Regulating Labour in Rwanda.

The changes will take effect beginning January next year, and respective ministries are expected to provide further details.