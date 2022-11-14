Kenya Kiss World Cup Chance Goodbye After Humiliating Loss to Portugal

12 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Kenya's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup billowed up in smoke after they suffered a humiliating 85-0 loss to Portugal at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Simbas were seeking to make amends for their 68-14 loss to the United States in their first match of the World Cup Repechage last week.

Paul Odera's charges were left helpless as the 20th-ranked Europeans ran rampage over them, courtesy of a couple of tries each from Tomas Appleton, Mike Tadjer and Vincent Pinto.

The defeat means that Simbas' next match against 22nd-ranked Hong Kong will be a mere formality for them.

The match is scheduled for next Friday at 5 pm (Kenyan time).

The winner of the four-way battle will join Wales, Georgia, Fiji and Australia in Group C of next year's global showpiece in France.

