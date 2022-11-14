South Africa: Govt Faces Renewed Strike Threat from Public Service Workers - South African News Briefs - November 14, 2022

Herby Hönigsperger/Flickr, Public Servants Association, allafrica.com
Left: Petrol attendant. Top-right: PSA logo. Bottom-right: Flags of South Africa, left, and China.
14 November 2022
allAfrica.com
By André van Wyk

Cape Town — Public Servants Renew Threats of National Sutdown Against Govt
Public service workers have reiterated their threat of a national shutdown following a a stay-away last Wednesday over wage increases, EWN reports. Two unions - the Public Servants Association (PSA) and healthcare professionals' Hospersa - warned that a national shutdown would be started if wage demands were not satisfied. This comes after the organisations gave the National Treasury one week to respond to their requests. The PSA's 240,000 members engaged in the strike action and called for a 6.5% hike. However, government unilaterally applied a 3% increase after negotiations broke down. The 3% hike will take effect from tomorrow.

Motorists Brace for Petrol Price Hike in December
According to projections by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), motorists can expect a rise of R1.20 per litre of 93/95 grade petrol, BusinessTech reports. This comes as diesel is set to cost 6 cents less per litre. The CEF attributes the rise in petrol price to the rising cost of international petroleum products while a stronger rand managed to mitigate the impact, somewhat. "The rand benefited from the weaker greenback too and gained 4% against the US currency last week and reached its strongest level since September," the Bureau for Economic Research said following last week's lower-than-expected U.S consumer inflation, a factor that benefited emerging markets, including South Africa.

Chinese Embassy Hails 'Outstanding' South African Students, Urges Studies in China
Nearly 60 students who competed in in essay writing competitions have arrived in Pretoria where they were awarded by the Chinese embassy award, IOL reports. The students emerged from 350 contestants who pursued studies at several of South Africa's top institutions, including he Durban University of Technology, University of Cape Town, Wits University, Stellenbosch University, and Rhodes University. Chen Xiaodong, Chinese ambassador to South Africa, applauded the students and encouraged them to further their academic careers by embarking on exchange programmes offered at Chinese universities. "According to our agreement, each year, China provides about 30 full scholarships under the Chinese government scholarships programme for South African university students to study languages or pursue academic degrees in China," said Chen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.