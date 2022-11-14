South Africa: Govt Faces Renewed Strike Threat from Public Service Workers - South African News Briefs - November 14, 2022

Cape Town — Public Servants Renew Threats of National Sutdown Against Govt

Public service workers have reiterated their threat of a national shutdown following a a stay-away last Wednesday over wage increases, EWN reports. Two unions - the Public Servants Association (PSA) and healthcare professionals' Hospersa - warned that a national shutdown would be started if wage demands were not satisfied. This comes after the organisations gave the National Treasury one week to respond to their requests. The PSA's 240,000 members engaged in the strike action and called for a 6.5% hike. However, government unilaterally applied a 3% increase after negotiations broke down. The 3% hike will take effect from tomorrow.

Motorists Brace for Petrol Price Hike in December

According to projections by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), motorists can expect a rise of R1.20 per litre of 93/95 grade petrol, BusinessTech reports. This comes as diesel is set to cost 6 cents less per litre. The CEF attributes the rise in petrol price to the rising cost of international petroleum products while a stronger rand managed to mitigate the impact, somewhat. "The rand benefited from the weaker greenback too and gained 4% against the US currency last week and reached its strongest level since September," the Bureau for Economic Research said following last week's lower-than-expected U.S consumer inflation, a factor that benefited emerging markets, including South Africa.

Chinese Embassy Hails 'Outstanding' South African Students, Urges Studies in China

Nearly 60 students who competed in in essay writing competitions have arrived in Pretoria where they were awarded by the Chinese embassy award, IOL reports. The students emerged from 350 contestants who pursued studies at several of South Africa's top institutions, including he Durban University of Technology, University of Cape Town, Wits University, Stellenbosch University, and Rhodes University. Chen Xiaodong, Chinese ambassador to South Africa, applauded the students and encouraged them to further their academic careers by embarking on exchange programmes offered at Chinese universities. "According to our agreement, each year, China provides about 30 full scholarships under the Chinese government scholarships programme for South African university students to study languages or pursue academic degrees in China," said Chen.