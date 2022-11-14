Tunisian Férid Boughedir Receives Henri Langlois Award

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian filmmaker, critic and film historian Férid Boughedir received the Henri Langlois award at the 2nd İzmir International Mediterranean Cinemas Meeting (November 7-12).
Boughedir was awarded for his works (marked in Izmir by the screening of Halfaouine ( Asfour Stah (1990) and the last part of his "Tunis Trilogy", the satirical comedy Zizou and the Arab Spring (2016), but also in tribute to his long-standing voluntary activism for the development of the Cinemas of the South: First and foremost in Tunisia, where he was one of the founders of the Association of Tunisian Filmmakers, as well as of the Pan-African Federation of Filmmakers, whose major texts he drafted, before chairing for 3 years the National Commission of Cinema, bringing together all the Tunisian film associations leading to the creation of the National Centre of Cinema and Image(CNCI) and the Tunisian Film Library.