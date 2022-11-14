Tunisia: Date Harvest Estimated At 250.000 Tonnes in Kebili

14 November 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The date harvest season has been underway since the end of October 2022 in the governorate of Kebili with a 25% progress rate, Head of the Local Authority for Agricultural Development Belgacem Ammar told TAP.

The harvest is estimated at 250.000 tonnes (including 235.000 tonnes of Deglet Nour) during the 2022-2023 season, he added.

25.000 tonnes of dates were exported during the 2021-2022 season (October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022) with 1.200 direct export operations reported in the region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.