Tunisia: Date Harvest Estimated At 250.000 Tonnes in Kebili

Tunis/Tunisia — The date harvest season has been underway since the end of October 2022 in the governorate of Kebili with a 25% progress rate, Head of the Local Authority for Agricultural Development Belgacem Ammar told TAP.

The harvest is estimated at 250.000 tonnes (including 235.000 tonnes of Deglet Nour) during the 2022-2023 season, he added.

25.000 tonnes of dates were exported during the 2021-2022 season (October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022) with 1.200 direct export operations reported in the region.