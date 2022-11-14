South Africa/Morocco: Sundowns Lose to Morocco's As Far in CAF Women's Champions League Final

Sundowns Ladies were reduced to nine players after receiving two red cards and the South Africans never recovered from the numerical disadvantage.

A goal by Fatima Tagnao and a hat-trick from Ibtissam Jraidi were enough to give the hosts the advantage they needed to win their first title.

Sundowns Ladies were reduced to 10 women in the 33rd minute when Rhoda Mulaudzi was sent off. Zanele Nhlapo's sending off for a second bookable offence in the 52nd minute reduced her side to nine players.

The Moroccan hosts then cruised to the title.