Rwanda: Five Students Among Prisoners Pardoned By President Kagame

Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) has revealed that among 12 inmates that were pardoned by President Paul Kagame, five of them were students who passed Primary Leaving and Ordinary Level Examinations.

In total, 814 inmates who had applied for parole have been approved to be released as part of the cabinet meeting resolution that was held on Friday, November 11.

Among those pardoned include 12 that were pardoned by President Kagame and 802 persons released on ministerial order.

According to RCS, the 12 inmates were convicted of several crimes including assault, battery and carrying drugs.

The release on parole was announced through minutes of the cabinet meeting. Parole is the temporary release of a prisoner before the expiry of a sentence, on promise of good behaviour.

According to a ministerial order issued regarding the development, the released individuals 'must comply' with specific conditions, until the time of the sentence they were serving elapses.

Among these, they must report to the prosecutor at the primary level of their residence, Public Prosecution Office as well as at the Cell, Sector, and District of their residence within fifteen days from the date of their release.

Revocation of parole release

The ministerial order says that the release on parole can be revoked due to reasons such as, when the beneficiary of the release on parole is sentenced in a non-appealable judgment for another offence.

Also in case of notorious misconduct of the beneficiary or breach of one of the conditions set for them to fulfil, the parole can be revoked.

"In cases of urgency, the Prosecution may arrest the beneficiary of release on parole and immediately inform the Minister in charge of justice," the ministerial order adds.

Effects of revocation

A person whose release on parole is revoked serves the term of imprisonment that was remaining at the time release on parole was granted.

"Serving that imprisonment penalty is counted from the day the release on parole is revoked. However, in counting that term of imprisonment, no account is taken of the period during which the convict has voluntarily avoided serving the penalty," the order says.

They must also appear before the prosecutors at the same levels once a month on a day fixed by the Prosecutor at the primary level.

Every time they need to travel abroad, they must seek authorisation from the Minister of Justice.

In case of any obstacles that may hinder the released individuals from complying with the set conditions, they are required to send a message, using information technology, to the Prosecutor at the primary level of their residence explaining the reasons which prevented them from fulfilling the conditions.