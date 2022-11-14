Kenya: MPs to Start Vetting President Ruto's PS Nominees

Nairobi — The National Assembly will on Monday begin the vetting of President William Ruto's 51 Principal Secretary nominees.

Speaker Moses Wetangula directed various committees designated to vet the PSs to commence the vetting from November 14 to 18.

The various committees are expected to table the reports on the approval and disapproval of the principal secretaries' nominees not later than 24th November.

Unlike the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries which was conducted by the appointments committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, the PSs vetting will be done by various departmental committee.

The vetting will come days after the constitution of house committees which are designated to conduct the exercise.