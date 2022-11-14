Kenya: Health Ministry Urges Kenyans to Go for Diabetes Screening

14 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Cynthia Njeri

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health is urging Kenyans to go for diabetes screening in government hospitals.

Speaking during the commemoration of the World Diabetes Day 2022, Director of Medical Services Andrew Mulwa indicated that this will ensure the disease is caught early.

He further stated that the government has put interventions and programs in place for the public to access diabetes prevention, screening, diagnosis, and care.

"I call on Kenyans to take responsibility in the prevention of diabetes and avail themselves for screening for diabetes in all our health facilities as we mark the World Diabetes Day 2022," he stated.

He further pointed out that the Health Ministry has set up Noncommunicable Diseases (NCD) clinics across the county such as Mama Lucy hospital and Mukuru health clinic, which was set up recently.

He stated that the program has so far reached up to 3800 children living with diabetes in the past year.

He also explained that there will be the establishment of diabetic clinics across all county hospitals, provision of insulin at no cost, establishment of support groups, development of guidelines and manuals and integration of diabetes and other NCDs into the primary health care level.

