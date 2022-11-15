Gabon: Why Gabon Is a Model of Environmental Conservation

interview

Gabon is considered a global leader in climate action--probably the most carbon-positive country in the worlddue to its strong environmental conservation and longstanding political commitment to preserving the country's untouched natural environment.In 2021, it became the first country to receive results-based payments for reduced forest emissions. The UN Resident Coordinator in Gabon, Savina Ammassari, is currently in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, for COP27. Africa Renewal's Kingsley Ighobor interviewed Ms. Ammassari on Gabon's climate best practices and the UN support for the country's efforts. These are excerpts from the interview:

What is your experience so far with COP27?

This is my first-ever COP and I have to say I am really impressed. I understand the size of COP27 is bigger than ever as it's important to bring together different stakeholders, including the youth and representatives of people we serve the most, especially the most vulnerable groups, those most affected by climate change.

Gabon is in the spotlight again here at COP27. It has been in the spotlight for many years; it has played a major role in many COP negotiations because the country is an exemplary model of environmental conservation. It has preserved its forests, biodiversity and its oceans.

Today, 88% of Gabon's surface is covered by forests, which is a remarkable achievement that has required investments for many decades. The country has pursued a very consistent vision and coherent policy on this. Gabon can already demonstrate absorption of nearly 200 million tons of carbon which it intends to sell in carbon markets. These carbon credits have been certified.

The finances to be mobilized will further help conserve the environment and accelerate Gabon's transition to a green economy as well as progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Is Gabon's carbon absorption through reforestation?

It is, mainly, through non-deforestation and sustainable management of natural resources. As you know, Gabon belongs to the Congo Basin, the second largest carbon sink in the world after the Amazon [in Brazil and other countries]. Some people argue it may even surpass the Amazon. Gabon is a net absorber of carbon: it emits very little and absorbs a lot. It's among the most carbon-positive countries in the world, and as such, serving the planet and humanity.

Leading up to COP27, the Africa Climate Week was held in Gabon from 29 August to 2 September. How did that event prepare Africa for COP27?

It was not by chance that the African Climate Week was held by UNFCCC in Libreville. It was a huge success, with the support of national authorities and the whole UN Country Team.

The objective was to facilitate consultations for African countries to adopt a common position ahead of COP27. Such an aim is not always easy to reach because Africa has many different countries with different realities and priorities.

Some countries are already very heavily affected by climate change such as Sudan and Ethiopia and need to adapt to its impact much faster. Other countries like Gabon are better endowed in nature, but they also face climate challenges. Gabon, for example, has a large majority of its population living in the coastal areas, mainly in the capital Libreville and in Port Gentil, the second largest city, and these cities are exposed to rising sea levels.

In addition, efforts to conserve the forest and biodiversity have resulted in a large population of elephants. Today the human-elephant conflict is becoming a major challenge in Gabon for rural dwellers. Developing agriculture is difficult while the elephants are destroying the crops and farmlands of subsistence farmers.

How did Gabon become so climate focused? What are the underlying factors?

There has been political will at the highest level for several decades. Vital institutions were established such as the National Climate Council, placed at the Presidency. Gabon also has a very strong Ministry of the Environment with a National Agency managing its 15 natural parks.

The country invested heavily in data collection and created an agency for observation and space studies, which is well-advanced. Gabon was able--through satellite and drone images and data collected by outreach workers and researchers on the ground--to collect data allowing it to become the first country to be provided with results-based payments, important climate green financing facilitated through the Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI).

The country has been able to demonstrate it left a significant part of their trees standing. And this is extraordinary. With a relatively small population of about 2 million, it is one of the most urbanized countries in the world. Its forests cover most of the country.

However, there are challenges ahead as Gabon needs to rely more on local food production to reduce importation. An effective balance will need to be found between the development of agriculture and the preservation of the forest and rich biodiversity.

Many countries currently experience several effects of climate change, including drought and flooding. What is Gabon's experience?

Right now, there have not been droughts or flooding. Gabon has many water streams, and a large part of the country is by the ocean. But it serves the rest of Africa and the world by keeping its forests intact. If Gabon were to cut its trees, the droughts and the flooding in other countries would be even worse than they are today.

Analysis shows that deforestation in Congo Basin countries, including Gabon, would massively impact other countries.

We at the UN continue to help Gabon in its conservation efforts and support the country to move from a brown economy, essentially based on oil extraction, to a sustainable green economy that will preserve the environment and serve the world.

That relates to my next question, which is: how is the UN supporting the national effort in mitigation and adaptation?

Essentially, there are three things we do across three pillars that aim to strengthen governance and human rights, support the transition to a green and blue economy and promote equality and inclusion.

First, we support through technical assistance, setting up frameworks and developing effective policies and programmes that we help implement to accelerate the pathway toward the SDGs and enhance returns on investment for all.

Second, we help coordinate efforts, mobilize resources and ensure that those resources -- financial and human resources as well as partnerships -- are aligned with the country's priorities. That the needs of most vulnerable populations are at the center of programmes that we finance and implement.

And third, we help to demonstrate results to attract investments and multiply the outcomes of effort by helping put together the data to track progress towards the 17 SDGs and to channel investments and interventions in ways allowing a faster achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

It is necessary to put women and the youth at the centre of climate and other sustainable development action... Targeting women and the youth requires much more investment in education. Right now, there is a strong drive to transform the education system in Gabon, and this is reassuring.

In Gabon, we have seven joint programmes, varying across sectors that are implemented by different UN agencies. They add value by targeting especially the most vulnerable, especially women and youth. For example, a programme to provide birth certificates to children and adults so they can have access to education, healthcare and social protection that is implemented by six UN agencies and has drawn on everyone's comparative advantage and had an important impact.

Are there other best practices in Gabon that countries can replicate?

Yes. Gabon has been investing a lot in what I call green and pink areas. Green, because it's what we are discussing here at COP27, and that is conserving the environment and addressing the needs of adaptation and mitigation and the urgent imperative to mobilize the necessary finance.

Pink is about promoting gender equality. Gabon is strong at it, and has made tremendous progress especially in recent years. In these two areas, the country has succeeded because of strong political will and a consistent policy and programmatic approach. In addition, the government put resources behind these objectives.

Gabon has also made effective use of data in the environment sector and is doing so more across other sectors to guide policy and programmes. This is something that is very powerful in any country. That is an example that can be emulated.

Finally, it is necessary to put women and the youth at the centre of climate and other sustainable development action. And that is something that I hope Gabon will be doing even more in the future. Targeting women and the youth requires much more investment in education. Right now, there is a strong drive to transform the education system in Gabon, and this is reassuring.