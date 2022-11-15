Kenya: Treasury PS Nominee Chris Kiptoo Reveals He is Worth Sh338 Million

Nairobi — National Treasury Principal Secretary nominee Chris Kiptoo has revealed that he is worth Sh338 million.

Kiptoo who is being vetted by the National Assembly Finance Committee stated that the accrued wealth is from immovable assets which include land and houses.

"I have two houses one which I bought while working at Central Bank Of Kenya and the other I bought while working as the Principal Secretary for Trade and Environment. I have also bought parcels of land back at home," he told MPs.

The Principal Secretary nominee mentioned that he anticipates his current income from gratuity and pension having served as PS for Trade and Environment as well as proceeds from financial market and dairy farming.

The Principal Secretary nominee was among those retained in President William Ruto administration having served as the PS for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

He was reassigned to this Ministry by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in January, 2020.

Prior to this new assignment, Kiptoo was the Principal Secretary, State Department for Trade in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives. He held the docket since December, 2015.

Kiptoo has also worked at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Kenya, Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).