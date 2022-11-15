Kenya: Maina, Samani Shine as Junior Golf Tour Tees Off in Thika

Nairobi — Kristen Maina produced a stunning hole-in-one on the fourth hole to emerge victorious at the inaugural leg of the Junior Golf Foundation Nairobi Tour at the Thika Sports Club on Sunday.

Maina's performance was the icing on the cake of an action-filled day that saw approximately 120 junior golfers from Nairobi and its environs battle for the opportunity to compete at various international tournaments as part of a partnership between Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and U.S. Kids Golf.

In the 15-18-year-old category, Ishan Samani emerged winner in the boys' division with 93 points as Antonia Mbuthia carded 99 points to claim victory in the girls' division.

Among boys in the 13-14-year-old category, Shashwat Harish took top honours after scoring 81 points whereas Audrey Gachora was victorious among the girls, with 87 points.

Andrew Gathere was winner in the 12-year-old boys' category with 79 points as Marya Nyambura carded 93 points to win the girls' division.

The winner of the boys' 11-year-old category was Mwathi Gicheru with 71 points as Shuhan Peng shone in 10-year-olds division, scoring 46 points to take top honours.

Jeff Kibe, Ivan Kimutai and Trevu Mungai topped the eight, seven and six-year-old boys' categories respectively, while Anna Mengi led in the girls' under-8 years category.

The tour, sponsored by NCBA Bank and U.S. Kids Golf, is scheduled to run until January next year.