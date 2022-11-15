Kenya: Economic Planning PS Nominee James Muhati Says He Is Worth Sh140mn

Nairobi — The Principal Secretary Nominee for Economic Planning James Muhati is worth Sh140 Million in the revelations made before National Assembly Finance Committee.

During his vetting in the committee chaired by Molo MP Moses Kuria, the Former IEBC ICT director defended his net worth saying it was well accrued from his 15-year work experience.

"I think I am content because acquired the wealth out of the benefit extended to us by our employers for example where I use to work, they would give you a loan which they would write off after ten years," said Muhati.

"When I left IEBC I was paid my gratuity which I used to buy houses and I also have a Sh 13M loans which I was given on a 4 percent interest by the National Housing Corporation," he added.

Muhati has previously served as the chief executive officer of Huduma Kenya having exited IEBC in 2020.

The ICT guru was in trouble after the 2017 polls when Nasa leaders accused him and ex-CEO Ezra Chiloba of bungling the presidential elections.

He was railed by the opposition for declining to open the election transmission servers even after orders to do so were issued by the Supreme Court.

If approved by the house, Muhati will be expected to evaluate economic trends in President William Ruto's administration through management of national statistics and carry out surveys on critical issues in the country.

He will also be required to liaise with the economic commission for Africa and offer Public Investment Policy and Oversight.