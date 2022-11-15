Kenya: Azimio Senate Leadership Says United Despite Dullo's Removal From PSC List

Nairobi — The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Leadership in the Senate now says that the Coalition is intact and there is no division among themselves.

Speaking during a press conference in Parliament Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo said only him can speak on behalf of the Azimio Senate leadership and no one else.

"There has been a bit of statements that have been coming out and it looks like the Azimio Coalition is under turmoil. We want to make it very clear that as Azimio in the Senate we are one team as you can see all of us here," said Madzayo.

"Earlier today, we had a very fruitful discussion with our principals President Uhuru, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka and the little issue that we had has been sorted and therefore no need to worry."

The briefing came as an apparent move to protect the Coalition from the evident cracks that emanated from the disagreement over Parliamentary Service Commission List where Senate Minority Whip Fatuma Dullo was replaced with Senate Okong'o Omogeni raising issues from Jubilee Party Members who threatened to leave the Coalition

Madzayo was accompanied by Dullo, Deputy Minority Leader Enock Wambua and Senate Deputy Minority Whip Ledama Ole Kina.

"We are moving forward as one and the matter has been resolved as you can see, I am here," Dullo said.