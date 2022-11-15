Kenya: Citizen Services PS Nominee Julius Bitok Promises to Revisit Huduma Number Issuance

Nairobi — Principal Secretary Nominee for Citizen Services Ambassador Julius Bitok has promised to revisit the issue of Huduma number if approved by the National Assembly.

Speaking while appearing before the Administration and Internal Affairs Commitee for his vetting, Bitok said Kenyans will be sensitized about the importance of integrating their details and personal information in one card for easier access of government services.

"Huduma number was a great initiative and still is only that majority of Kenyans are yet to understand how it is meant to operate. That is one area I will look into and ensure that awareness has been created amongst our people on it's importance and how it will work," Bitok said..

Bitok further pointed out that he will ensure that all Kenyans acquire their identity cards once they attain 18 years in order to tackle the issue of identification in the country.

"The department I am set to join if approved by this commitee plays a critical role in improving our security and I'm alive to the the fact that many of our young people don't get their IDs on time. We ought to know our people who are genuinely Kenyans and the faster we issue IDs to those who attain 18 years the easier it will be for us to know who indeed is a Kenyan and who is not," Bitok said

He further revealed that his networth stands at sh.480 million which comprises of houses, rental properties, cars, farming and livestock among others.

Ambassador Bitok defended his suitability saying he is passionate about public service, having served the country in various capacities including 8 years as Kenya's High Commissioner to Pakistan.

He has also unsuccessfully vied for Uasin Gishu Gubernatorial seat in 2013 and 2022.