Kenya: IG Koome Issues One-Month Amnesty to Illegal Weapons Owners to Return Them

14 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has declared a one-month amnesty for individuals who own weapons illegally to surrender them or else face the full force of the law.

Speaking after he held a closed-door meeting with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over the increased rate of insecurity in the city, Koome emphasized that anyone found with illegal weapons after the period of amnesty will be dealt with as a criminal as stipulated in the relevant laws of the land.

"The Governor has informed us that there are many young people who are sending him messages, telling him that they have guns, they would like to hand them over to the police."

"We have agreed to give them one month amnesty period. You are unlawfully holding that firearm, you have that gun to disturb people. A gun is not a phone for you to walk with, that is to harm your partner and we will deal with you as required by law," he stated.

Sakaja on his part said the meeting has come up with solutions to restore security in the city.

"The two people I will never protect is one involved in crime and the one involved in illegal dumping. I want to assure Nairobians that we will not rest until you are able to sleep at home peacefully until you can walk freely. We don't what our ladies clenching their handbags in town because of fear of being mugged," he stated.

Nairobi governor further committed to fast-track the establishment of the Nairobi County Policing Authority to deal with increasing insecurity in the city.

Members of the Authority will include; the County Police Commander(CPC), County Criminal Investigative Directorate Commander(CCIDC) National Intelligence Service Coordinator within the city, two elected MCAs nominated by the county assembly, women and youth, PWDs, Community based Organisations, Faith-based, Business Communities and representation from all constituencies in Nairobi.

