Kenya: Government Seeks Public Views On 'Hustler Fund'

Nairobi — The Government is seeking views from the members of public on the 'Hustler Fund', which seeks to offer small enterprises affordable loans.

The National Treasury and Economic Planning said the three-day event, which started today, will be conducted in Meru, Kitui, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyeri, Nairobi, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Kisii.

"Pursuant to Sections 4 (a) and 5 (3) (a) and (b) of the Statutory Instrument Act, 2013, the National Treasury invites interested members of the general public to submit written comments and or inputs/memoranda on the draft Public Finance Management (Financial Inclusion Fund) Regulations, 2022 in the format provided on the website," Cabinet Secretary (CS) National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndug'u said in a statement.

Last month, President William Ruto said plans were underway to operationalize the fund by December 1 2022.

Hustler Fund seek to offer single-digit interest rate loan facilities to small businesses such as "mama mbogas", boda bodas, among others.

The Sh50 billion fund is part of President goal of uplifting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through "Bottom-up" approach.

"The comments or inputs or memoranda may be forwarded to the Principal Secretary, National Treasury, P.O. Box 30007-00100, Nairobi; hand delivered to the Office of the Principal Secretary, National Treasury Building, Nairobi; or soft copy emailed to ps@treasury.go.ke, with a copy to hustlersfund@treasury.go.ke to be received by Friday, 18th November, 2022 at 5.00 pm," the CS added.