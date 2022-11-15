Kenyans Encouraged to Submit Proposals On Tax Policy to Treasury CS

Nairobi — Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u has urged Kenyans to submit proposals on tax policy measures to the National Treasury for consideration in preparation of the Finance Bill 2023.

Ndung'u said government departments and agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and individuals are also among those required to submit proposals on tax policy measures for consideration for the Fiscal Budget for the Financial year 2023/ 2024.

He said the proposals should be submitted in writing to the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury and Economic Planning and a soft copy sent through the email budgetproposals@treasury.go.ke not later than December 16 2022.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the CS said the proposals sent should be in line with Economic Recovery Strategy and the country's economic blue print Vision 2030.

"We are encouraging Kenyans to submit tax proposals that will facilitate achievement of the government objectives in agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprise economy, housing and settlement, healthcare, digital superhighway and creative economy," said Prof. Ndungu.

He said the proposal may include measures on regulatory reforms, revenue administration reforms and other measures that may enhance macroeconomic stability and reposition the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory.

"The submission should be specific on the proposed amendment to the tax law, supported by a statement on the issue to be addressed and a clear justification for the proposed amendment," he stated.

He said the invitation to Kenyans to submit the proposals aims at ensuring openness and accountability in financial matters as spelt out in Article 201 of the Constitution.