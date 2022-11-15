Kenya: Trouble in Paradise - Simbas Boycott Training Over Non-Payment of Allowances

Nairobi — Reports from Dubai indicate that the national rugby 15s team have downed their tools over what they term as non-payment of allowances.

Coach Paul Odera's charges are set to play Hong Kong on Friday in a dead rubber 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier match following previous losses to the United States and Portugal.

"Today, the head coach suspended training after the players seemed demoralised before training. It has been a long day of diplomacy to prevent a players' strike and boycott that could have huge implications on Kenya Rugby Union," the source, which did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said.

Simbas' bid for a first ever World Cup appearance evaporated in thin air when they lost 85-0 to Portugal on Saturday, following on from their 68-14 loss to the Americans.

The boys reportedly feel abandoned by the federation (KRU) and the government, which has added to their demoralisation.

Odera is reportedly hopeful the situation will be resolved so that his charges are mentally prepared for their tie against Hong Kong.

"Had it not been for Hildana Lodge and the Kiriyazi family, matters could be even worse. The head coach has suspended training indefinitely until the players are mentally back on track to train and prepare for their last game," the source indicated.