Kenya: Number of Aspirants Eying Kandara MP Seat Reaches 40

Muranga — The number of people eying the Kandara parliamentary seat has risen to 40 by the end of last week.

Majority of the aspirants are expecting to clinch United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination in the party primaries slated for November 26.

The seat fell vacant after Alice Wahome was elevated to the Cabinet as Water Cabinet Secretary in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Wahome had been elected three times as Kandara MP before she was appointed as a member of the cabinet.

Residents have asked some county leaders to allow them to vote for a MP of their choice without interfering with the process.

Some of the residents who spoke to KNA expressed fear that some UDA allied leaders are favouring some aspirants.

This followed concerns that the majority of the local party leaders are affiliated to some of the aspirants causing worries among the rest on whether the nominations will be free and fair.

One of the residents, Joseph Mwangi appealed to leaders to keep off from the by-election scheduled for January 5 next year.

He said as residents of Kandara, they are able to elect a leader they deem is fit to proceed with the development work, which was left by Wahome.

While hailing the former MP for her work, Mwangi said they want a leader who will learn from her leadership and improve on her performance.

"Wahome was a good MP but as a human being, she made a few mistakes that we want our next MP to use to improve on their leadership," he said.

Mwangi further called upon UDA to conduct free and fair nominations adding that people of Kandara want to be in government.

The constituency has 105,148 registered voters and six wards; Muruka, Gaichanjiru, Kagunduini, Ng'araria, Ithiru and Ruchu.

Patrick Kamau, a resident of Kandara town said UDA nominations will be grueling given the high number of candidates the party has attracted.

Kamau, however noted that most may end up being edged out of the nominations as they are not members of the party. Some candidates vied for the same seat during the August 9 General Election under other parties.

The party is charging Sh250, 000 for male aspirants and Sh125, 000 for women, youths and aspirants with disabilities.

Phyllis Wanjiru, also a resident of Gacharage area, said the next MP will be faced with the task of lobbying for the completion of Kandara hospital, improvement of feeder roads and empowerment of youths and women.

She appealed to the candidates not to use alcohol and drugs to entice youths to vote for them and engage in peaceful campaigns.

Her sentiments were echoed by Murang'a Assembly Leader of Majority Francis Kibe alias Kibe wa Sally who had also indicated his intention to vie for the seat but later withdrew.