Kenya: History Maker Ndolo Admits Being Teary-Eyed After Fencing Debut for Kenya

Nairobi — German-born Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo says she felt quite emotional to see the Kenyan flag being raised at the Fencing World Cup in Tallinn, Estonia.

The 36-year-old made her maiden appearance in Team Kenya colours over the weekend, having previously represented Germany at the international level.

"Made history as the first ever Kenyan woman to ever compete at the Fencing World Cup. I am not going to lie; seeing the flag raised high in the hall was definitely an emotional moment for me," Ndolo said.

Daughter of a Kenyan father and a Polish mother, Ndolo's achievements with Germany include silver at July's World Fencing Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

She also boasts five gold medals at the European Under-23 level between 2013 and 2018 as well as a silver at the 2017 World Cup.

Ndolo, who finished in tenth position in Estonia, promised that there is more to come from her as she bids to grow fencing as a sport in Kenya.

"I ended up 10th out of 271 women... a great start to this new season. More to come," she said.

The fencer has previously spoken of her desire to feature for the country at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and next year's World Cup in Vancouver, Canada.