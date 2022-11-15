Rwanda: BK Partners With AMERWA to Support Women With Abandoned Children

Bank of Kigali in partnership with the Association des Métis au Rwanda (AMERWA) - an association of Metis or biracial people in Rwanda has supported saving and development groups of women whose children were abandoned by their foreign fathers.

The groups of women carry out different income-generating activities under Zamuka Mugore Initiative - a woman-centred product that aims at empowering the underserved Rwandan women who have been in business for at least one year with an approved business model.

Association des Métis au Rwanda seeks to help the women-whose children who were abandoned by their foreign fathers- defeat solitude in society and shape their vision for a bright future.

The women currently don't know the whereabouts of their children's foreign fathers.

The association is grouping the women into the saving and development associations.

The event to financially support the outstanding groups of these women in the Kigarama sector took place on November 12, 2022.

Alain Numa, the head of The Association des Métis au Rwanda said that the women's groups are aimed to help such women in the development journey and destigmatization.

"These women whose children were abandoned by their foreign fathers are stigmatized as they are called sex workers. This is not right. Therefore, we decided to create these groups so that they are supported in various ways and be able to feel integrated into society," he said.

Association des Métis au Rwanda has been supporting women with children abandoned by their foreign fathers in various ways including exploring the whereabouts of their fathers abroad under the support of different partners and the government.

Geneviève Kayesu, the Coordinator of the women's council in the City of Kigali commended the efforts by AMERWA in striving for women's development.

She urged the women to put more effort into developing themselves by designing viable projects.

Joelle Giriwanyu, a staff member who spoke on behalf of Bank of Kigali said the bank is proud to be among the partners striving for women's empowerment adding that the bank will continue to contribute to their development.

"We are happy to be partners in the initiative to empower women. The idea to support women with children who were abandoned by their foreign fathers is really a good idea as it promotes both women's and children's development and the country in general," she said.

Gasana Darlene in charge of welfare in the national women's council commended the partners' contribution to women's development in the country.

"It is very encouraging to see women being together in groups to develop themselves and partners supporting them," she said.

The outstanding groups that were awarded were selected out of 27 groups in Kigarama sector, Kicukiro district

Some of the groups include " Inyange za Kigarama" with a beekeeping business and pig rearing, Ihumure group which does tailoring as well as Abanze Ubunebwe which produces soaps.

There is also Icyizere ECD group which helps children of street vending mothers to access early childhood education and Twunganirane Saving Group which sells vegetables.

Out of the outstanding groups, two were awarded as overall winners and given financial support to boost their activities.

Tesire Maida, the representative of Icyizere group, said that they have a plan to support children from vulnerable families to access education through ECD.

"Our target is to see every child who is vulnerable benefitting all their rights," she said.

Also awarded, include groups that have not yet launched their activities as they are still saving.

Two were given Rwf100,000 each to boost their savings.