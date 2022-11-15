Kenyans Urged to Submit 2023/24 Budget Proposals

15 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Nairobi — The National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u has urged Kenyans to submit proposals on tax policy measures to the National Treasury for consideration in the preparation of the Finance Bill, 2023.

Ndung'u said government departments and agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and individuals are also among those required to submit proposals on tax policy measures for consideration for the Fiscal Budget for the Financial year 2023/24.

He said the proposals should be submitted in writing to the Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury and Economic Planning and a soft copy sent through the email budgetproposals@treasury.go.ke by December 16.

In a press statement, the CS said the proposals sent should be in line with Economic Recovery Strategy and the country's economic blueprint Vision 2030.

"We are encouraging Kenyans to submit tax proposals that will facilitate achievement of the government objectives in agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprise economy, housing and settlement, healthcare, digital superhighway, and creative economy," said Ndung'u.

He said the proposal may include measures on regulatory reforms, revenue administration reforms, and other measures that may enhance macroeconomic stability and reposition the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory.

"The submission should be specific on the proposed amendment to the tax law, supported by a statement on the issue to be addressed and a clear justification for the proposed amendment," he stated.

He said the invitation to Kenyans to submit the proposals aims at ensuring openness and accountability in financial matters as spelt out in Article 201 of the Constitution.

