Tanzania: Construction of Membe Dam Well On Course

DEPUTY Minister of Agriculture, Anthony Mavunde has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the construction of Membe dam in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region.

Mr Mavunde said that the implementation of dam projects was on the right track and upon completion it will significantly help to push the development of the agricultural sector in the country.

Inspecting the execution of the project over the weekend Mr Mavunde reaffirmed the government's commitment to setting up pre-requisite irrigation infrastructure to boost the agricultural sector.

"In this financial year 2022/2023, the government through the Irrigation Commission has planned to build a total of 14 dams across the country, including the Membe dam, which in total will have the capacity to store 12 billion litres of water," noted Mr Mavunde

The deputy minister said that the construction of the dam will be the savior for the people in the areas surrounding the project.

Mavunde added that in addition to the dam being used in irrigation activities, infrastructure will also be installed to support the watering of livestock and to supply water to the surrounding villages.

"This dam will enable citizens to make farming and grazing activities easier, thus transforming their economic and social lives," Mr Mavunde said.

He added that the government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan has increased the budget for the Ministry of Agriculture, where a big chunk has been channeled towards irrigation projects.

Budget allocation for the agricultural sector has increased to a whopping 954bn/- for the financial year 2022/2023 up from 294bn/- which was allocated during the previous fiscal year. Budget allocation for irrigation has been increased from 57bn/- in the financial year 2021/2022 to 416bn/- in the current fiscal year.

"The objective is to ensure we have reliable sources of water and enable farmers to conduct their farming activities throughout a year," said Mr Mavunde.

He congratulated the National Irrigation Commission for the good work it is doing in the effective management of the government's strategy to develop irrigation schemes.

However, Mr Mavunde directed the contractor of the project to complete in time, while observing standards and value for money.

"Many irrigation projects have had great challenges and are causing us (the Ministry of Agriculture) problems because they have not observed standards, so I am asking whoever is responsible for this project to ensure that quality becomes a priority," Mavunde emphasised.

The deputy minister asked Chamwino residents surrounding the project to cooperate with the experts to make the construction a success as it affects their lives.