Tanzania: Ruvuma to Produce 37, 000 Tonnes of Avocado Annually

RUVUMA Region plans to increase the production of avocados from the current 1,769 to 37,000 tonnes annually come 2025, Regional Commissioner Colonel Laban Thomas has said.

Col Thomas made the revelation here, saying the region is putting in place strategic plans to enable farmers grow avocados as a third cash crop.

"We are now putting in place sustainable strategic plans that will enable farmers grow avocado as a cash crop," he said, adding that the initiative will go in line with increasing the land for avocado growing.

He said currently, Ruvuma grows avocado on 2,446 hactares of land, producing 1, 769 tonnes per year.

"Production of avocado is very low. We have plans to increase the production to 37,000 tonnes come 2025 and this will be achieved by enabling farmers to grow it as a cash crop," he said.

Col Thomas named some of the strategies to be considered as supply of quality avocado seeds to farmers, including teaching best farming practices.

Ruvuma Agricultural Officer Onesmo Ngao said the region has embarked on a plan to encourage farmers to capitalise on avocado farming so that they can benefit from the booming market in the world, especially in China. Avocado is currently referred to as the new green gold in East Africa.