Tanzania: Stakeholders in Coal Sector Convenes Key Meeting

14 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

THE Ministry of Mineral is today expected to conduct a one-day workshop on coal mining to deliberate on policies that promote coal activities in the country.

Deputy Minister for Mineral Dr Stephen Kiruswa spoke on the planned event here over the weekend, saying that the workshop is also set to promote Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) among stakeholders.

He said the workshop to be held in Songea District, Ruvuma Region will bring together various stakeholders including top government officials from the regions with coal deposits in the country.

He named Ruvuma, Songwe, Njombe and Mbeya as among the regions that are set to take part in the workshop.

Regional and district commissioners, executive directors, members of parliaments, councillors from regions with coal countrywide will attend the workshop.

Dr Kiruswa said the workshop will help participants learn and understand national policies governing coal mining activities in the course towards ensuring the communities living around coal sources also benefit as required.

Meanwhile, Dr Kiruswa said the government is committed to ensure friendly environment for investors in coal mining activities.

He said the government has continued to improve transport infrastructure such as roads connecting the regions with coast deposit with Mtwara Region to facilitate transportation of minerals through Mtwara Port.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.