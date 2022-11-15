Tanzania: Stakeholders in Coal Sector Convenes Key Meeting

THE Ministry of Mineral is today expected to conduct a one-day workshop on coal mining to deliberate on policies that promote coal activities in the country.

Deputy Minister for Mineral Dr Stephen Kiruswa spoke on the planned event here over the weekend, saying that the workshop is also set to promote Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) among stakeholders.

He said the workshop to be held in Songea District, Ruvuma Region will bring together various stakeholders including top government officials from the regions with coal deposits in the country.

He named Ruvuma, Songwe, Njombe and Mbeya as among the regions that are set to take part in the workshop.

Regional and district commissioners, executive directors, members of parliaments, councillors from regions with coal countrywide will attend the workshop.

Dr Kiruswa said the workshop will help participants learn and understand national policies governing coal mining activities in the course towards ensuring the communities living around coal sources also benefit as required.

Meanwhile, Dr Kiruswa said the government is committed to ensure friendly environment for investors in coal mining activities.

He said the government has continued to improve transport infrastructure such as roads connecting the regions with coast deposit with Mtwara Region to facilitate transportation of minerals through Mtwara Port.