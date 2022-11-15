Zimbabwe: Top Cop in Court for Leaking UZ Law Exam

Provincial Intelligence Officer for Harare, Superintendent Vigai Maunganidze on Monday appeared in court after he was caught with a University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Law examination paper.

Maunganidze (42) was charged with unlawful possession of data.

He appeared before Harare magistrate, Taurai Manuwere, who remanded him in custody to Tuesday for bail ruling.

According to court papers, Munganidze is a second year law student.

It is alleged he was in possession of the university's Law examination paper of Administrative and Local Government Law for second year students.

Court heard he allegedly obtained the paper on October 31.

The exam was to be written on November 3.

Prosecutors allege he shared the paper with Farai Madombi, who is a third year Bachelor of Substantive Laws student at UZ.

It is said that on November 1, at around 2pm to 5pm, Madombi sat for the Company Law exam and some students were caught cheating and disqualified.

After the exam, Madombi and a classmate, Tafadzwa Mugwadi discussed the exam and Mugwadi complained of students who cheated exams and threatened an expose, promising to meet the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Madombi later sent the leaked paper to Mugwadi who exposed the leak to UZ authorities.

Authorities confirmed the paper as the one that was to be written by second year Bachelor of Substantive Laws on November 3.

The University then issued a notice to cancel exams indefinitely.