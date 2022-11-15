Rwanda: Govt Approves Regional Telecoms Body Headquarters in Kigali

14 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Sheena Teta Uwase

Kigali is set to host the East African Communications Organisation (EACO) secretariat, as part of the body's efforts to coordinate and streamline its efforts to improve telecommunication in the region.

This is one of the resolutions made by a Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Paul Kagame last week on Friday, November 11.

EACO, a regional body established in 2012, brings together regulatory, postal, telecommunications and broadcasting organisations in the East African Community.

When The New Times reached out to EACO, management said that they have been operational for the past ten years, pending official approval.

"The secretariat operates from the offices of the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), and plans are underway to set up permanent premises for the regional body."

EACO described the development as an important milestone, particularly in the regional integration process.

"It is a good sign to be approved by the cabinet, and it also reflects the need for our activities in the region."

Formerly known as the East Africa Regulatory, Postal and Telecommunications Organisation (EARPTO), EACO aims to improve access to affordable and quality communication services for the people of East Africa.

The organisation is a sector member of the International telecommunications union (ITU) and an observer of the East African community.

