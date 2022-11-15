Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Preparation of Implementing Regulations On Payment of Increases in Salaries, Pensions and Unemployment Benefits From January 2023

ALGIERS-During a meeting of the Council of Ministers he chaired Monday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the Government to prepare the implementing regulations on the increase in salaries, retirement pensions, and unemployment benefits to begin their payment from January 2023.

Last August, President Tebboune instructed the Government to review the unemployment benefit and the list of beneficiaries, salaries of workers, and pensions, in line with the financial balance.

The President of the Republic had ordered, at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers last October, to improve the social situation of citizens.