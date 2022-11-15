Zimbabwe: Invictus Records Additional Zones of Elevated Gas and Fluorescence

Invictus Energy Limited says the Mukuyu-1 well that is currently being drilled in its 80 percent owned SG 4571 licence in Zimbabwe's Cabora Bassa Basin has reached the total depth, with additional zones of elevated gas and fluorescence.

Invictus is an independent upstream oil and gas company headquartered and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with offices in Harare.

The group is opening one of the last untested large frontier rift basins in onshore Africa, the Cabora Bassa Basin in Northern Zimbabwe through a high impact exploration programme.

Energy utility group Managing Director Scott Macmillan said Mukuyu well was showing signs of potential.

"We have had further encouraging signs from the Mukuyu-1 well since drilling recommenced, with multiple zones encountering elevated gas shows and fluorescence in our Upper Angwa primary target," Macmillan said.

"The evidence of hydrocarbon charge throughout the Upper Angwa reservoir intervals provides further validation of our subsurface model and the presence of a conventional working hydrocarbon system in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

"We have continued to observe elevated gas shows and fluorescence through multiple reservoir intervals in the Upper Angwa until TD was called, and we will now acquire the necessary wireline data whilst the borehole conditions are still conducive in order to evaluate the zones of interest observed to date," he added.

According to Macmillan, Invictus may elect to deepen the well post the wireline logging of the current hole section in order to test the deeper potential in the remaining Upper Angwa and Lower Angwa formation.

Wireline logging and evaluation is anticipated to take three to six days to complete depending on logging conditions.

"The planned comprehensive wire-line logging programme, including formation pressure and fluid sampling, sidewall cores and check-shot surveys, will be run with the aim of confirming the presence of moveable hydrocarbons in multiple zones," he said.